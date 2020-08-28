Timothy C. Small
Beaver Falls
Timothy C. Small, 80, of Beaver Falls and Ferncliff Beach, Erie, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born August 11, 1940, in Beaver Falls, he was the son of the late Clarence R. and Evelyn (McCalley) Small.
Captain Small was the owner of Bomber Charters for the last 42 years on Lake Erie.
Surviving are his wife of 19 years, whom he married April 28, 2001, Donna Small; two sons, Steven (Barb) Small and Doug (Teresa) Hawley; stepdaughter, Paula (John) Morelli; stepson, Bull (Michelle) Butcher; brothers, Perry (Kimberley) Small and Brian (Cheryl) Small; sisters, Moni (Jim) Stewart, Betsy Rich and Bridget Harvan and his grandchildren, Daniel (Ashley), Michael (Molly), Jared, Amber, Austin, Vinnie, Kieran, Emma, Lanie, Kendall, Kaden, Hadley and Maryn.
Friends will be received on Saturday, August 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. Until time of service at 1 p.m. in the HILL & KUNSELMAN FUNERAL HOME, www.hillandkunselman.com
, 3801 Fourth Ave., College Hill, Beaver Falls, PA 15010., with the Pastor Kimberley Small officiating. Private interment to follow at Beaver Falls Cemetery, Chippewa Twp.
Please follow CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Beaver County Cancer and Heart Association
, 3582 Brodhead Road, #201, Monaca, PA 15106.