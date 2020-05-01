Home

Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2549
Visitation
Private
To be announced at a later date
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Timothy D. Davidson Obituary
Timothy D.

Davidson

Beaver Falls

Timothy D. Davidson, age 31, of Beaver Falls, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.

Loving father of Alexis and Jayden Davidson of Beaver Falls; son of Theresa Meanor of Beaver Falls and the late Duane Eichenburg; stepson of Thomas Rimer; brother of Duane Davidson of New Brighton and Lindsey (Demetrious Herchenroether) Jenkins of Beaver Falls; grandson of late Francis Frederick; uncle of Austin and Adeline Davidson and Kya and Carson Herchenroether; fiancé of Haeley Drake; also many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation and services are private.

Arrangements by KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549).


Published in The Beaver County Times on May 1, 2020
