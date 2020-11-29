Timothy 'Tim' Mahlmeister
Chippewa Township
Timothy 'Tim' Mahlmeister, 32, of Chippewa Twp., died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 21, 2020, in his residence.
Born August 30, 1988, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of Joseph F. and Lori Mahlmeister and Deborah L. (Cox) Mahlmeister. He enjoyed studying Philosophy, reading, poetry and creating music. He had a kind and loving heart and was always there for anyone in time of need. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him and those who had the privilege of knowing him.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Shelly Mahlmeister; aunts; uncles and numerous cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend Tim's memorial visitation on Monday, November 30, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the GABAUER-LUTTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 117 Blackhawk Road, Chippewa Twp., gabauerfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. Following CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.