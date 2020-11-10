1/1
TINA MARIE KALCEVIC
Tina Marie Kalcevic

Beaver Falls

Tina Marie Kalcevic, 48, of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Heritage Valley Beaver.

She was born February 18, 1972, in Rochester, Pa., the daughter of Virginia (Klink) Brandon.

She is survived by her children, Britne and Katie Kalcevic; twin sister, Tracey Gerber and sister, Ammie Jo Brandon; her mother, Virginia Brandon; three aunts, Diane, Linda and Roberta; an uncle, Thomas and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Ruth Klink.

Friends will be received on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at CAMPBELL'S CHIPPEWA FUNERAL HOME, 2618 Darlington Road, www.campbellfuneralhomes.com, with a service to follow at 8 p.m.

Condolences may be left online at campbellfuneral

homes.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell's Chippewa Funeral Home Inc
2618 Darlington Rd
Beaver Falls, PA 15010
(724) 843-2500
