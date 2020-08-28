Tom Barberio
Ellwood City
Tom Barberio, 82, of Ellwood City, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at UPMC - Jameson Hospital in New Castle.
Born February 14, 1938, in Ellwood City, Pa., he was the son of the late George T. and Abigail Margaret (Hughes) Barberio. He was married to Lois Jean McDowell Barberio for 43 years; she passed on October 6, 2003.
Tom was a graduate of Lincoln High School class of 1956. He owned and operated McDowell's in Koppel until his retirement. He was a member of the IMBS in Koppel and the SOI and Hungarian Home in Ellwood City. Tom especially enjoyed all of his grandchildren's activities.
Survivors include three sons, Michael (Tammy) Barberio of Big Beaver, Greg (Marcie) Barberio of Orlando, Fla., and Matthew (Chrissy) Barberio of Ellwood City; two brothers, Joe Barberio of Cranberry, and Jack (Mary Ann) Barberio of Ft. Collins, Colo.; sister-in-law, Judy McDowell of Ellwood City; and five beloved grandchildren, Abby, McKenzie, Ava, Anthony, and Gino.
Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Barberio, Margaret Barberio, and Gayle Balin.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Funeral services will be held at the Marshall Funeral Home, Inc. on August 31, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lincoln High School Class of 57 Endowment Fund, in care of the Beaver County Foundation, P.O. Box 569. Beaver PA, 15009.
Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com
.