1/1
Tom Barberio
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tom Barberio

Ellwood City

Tom Barberio, 82, of Ellwood City, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at UPMC - Jameson Hospital in New Castle.

Born February 14, 1938, in Ellwood City, Pa., he was the son of the late George T. and Abigail Margaret (Hughes) Barberio. He was married to Lois Jean McDowell Barberio for 43 years; she passed on October 6, 2003.

Tom was a graduate of Lincoln High School class of 1956. He owned and operated McDowell's in Koppel until his retirement. He was a member of the IMBS in Koppel and the SOI and Hungarian Home in Ellwood City. Tom especially enjoyed all of his grandchildren's activities.

Survivors include three sons, Michael (Tammy) Barberio of Big Beaver, Greg (Marcie) Barberio of Orlando, Fla., and Matthew (Chrissy) Barberio of Ellwood City; two brothers, Joe Barberio of Cranberry, and Jack (Mary Ann) Barberio of Ft. Collins, Colo.; sister-in-law, Judy McDowell of Ellwood City; and five beloved grandchildren, Abby, McKenzie, Ava, Anthony, and Gino.

Along with his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Helen Barberio, Margaret Barberio, and Gayle Balin.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. at the MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 200 Fountain Ave., Ellwood City. Funeral services will be held at the Marshall Funeral Home, Inc. on August 31, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow in Holy Redeemer Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lincoln High School Class of 57 Endowment Fund, in care of the Beaver County Foundation, P.O. Box 569. Beaver PA, 15009.

Online condolences may be sent to marshallsfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home Inc
200 Fountain Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
(724) 752-1545
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Marshall Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved