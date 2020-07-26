1/1
Tommie Lee Simmons Sr.
{ "" }
Tommie Lee Simmons Sr.

Aliquippa

Tommie Lee Simmons Sr., 83, entered into eternal rest on July 21, 2020, at 2:44 PM surrounded by his children.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked in the J&L Steel Mill. He served as a Deacon at the 2nd Baptist Church in Beaver Falls.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lucille (Freeman) Simmons; his brother, Roosevelt Simmons; parents, Eugene and Katie Simmons; brother, Pastor Richard Coleman; and brothers-in-law, John Smokey Moore and Cleottis Cary.

He is survived by his four children, Michael Simmons, Tommie Simmons (Leslie), Pamela McKenzie (Nathan) and Leesa Simmons Cary,

and siblings, Eugene Simmons, Pittsburgh; Lena Moore, Maryland; Mary Carr (John), Aliquippa; Elaine Wormsley, Cleveland, Ohio; Helen Simmons, Aliquippa; Betty Faison, Cleveland, Ohio; Barbara Jordan (Otha), Detroit, Mich.; Evie Simmons Cary, Aliquippa; and Janice Williams (Leroy), Aliquippa; as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and devoted friend to the family and Tommie's neighbor, Ralph RJ Smith who diligently checked in on him.

Viewing Monday, July 27th, 4 to 6 p.m. at PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director. Funeral on Tuesday, Jul 28th, 11 a.m. at 2nd Baptist Church, 2322 10th Ave., Beaver Falls, Pa.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
