Tony Deltondo
East Liverpool, Ohio
Tony Deltondo, 92, of East Liverpool, Ohio, passed away, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at his home, following a brief illness.
Born October 3, 1927, in Beaver Falls, Pa., he was a son of the late Antonio and Concetta Zianni Deltondo.
Tony was a proud World War II veteran of the United States Army Air Corp. He retired from S.H. Bell where he worked as a Laborer. He was an avid pigeon flyer.
Per Tony's wishes, no services are planned and his arrangements have been entrusted with the ARNER FUNERAL CHAPEL, Chester, W.Va.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 24, 2020