Tracey Elaine Niven
Baden
Tracey Elaine Niven, 51, of Baden, Pa., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Born December 4, 1968, in California, she was a daughter of John C. Schunn, Jr., and Beverly Kern. Tracey worked as an office manager and customer service representative for the family automotive shop, Niven's Automotive, Economy Borough, Pa. She was a people person who loved to help others, having formerly worked as a nurse's aide in several area nursing homes for 10 years. In her spare time, Tracey enjoyed camping and going to the drag races.
In addition to her parents, John and Beverly, Tracey will be greatly missed by her husband of nearly 15 years, David C. Niven; son, Joshua Kmak; sister, Davina Brice; uncle, David Murry; and her canine love, TAZ.
As per Tracey's wishes, all services will be private.
Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com
.