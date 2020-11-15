1/1
Tracey Elaine Niven
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tracey Elaine Niven

Baden

Tracey Elaine Niven, 51, of Baden, Pa., passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Born December 4, 1968, in California, she was a daughter of John C. Schunn, Jr., and Beverly Kern. Tracey worked as an office manager and customer service representative for the family automotive shop, Niven's Automotive, Economy Borough, Pa. She was a people person who loved to help others, having formerly worked as a nurse's aide in several area nursing homes for 10 years. In her spare time, Tracey enjoyed camping and going to the drag races.

In addition to her parents, John and Beverly, Tracey will be greatly missed by her husband of nearly 15 years, David C. Niven; son, Joshua Kmak; sister, Davina Brice; uncle, David Murry; and her canine love, TAZ.

As per Tracey's wishes, all services will be private.

Professional arrangements have been entrusted to the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Noll Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved