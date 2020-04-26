Home

McConnell Funeral Home
447 Pine St
Hookstown, PA 15050
724-573-9511
Tracey L. DeBacco, 55, of Clinton (Hanover Twp.), died Friday morning, April 24, 2020, in the Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born July 16, 1964, in McKees Rocks, she was the beloved daughter of Carol A. (Gerde) Daniels of Moon Twp. and the late Alfred M. Daniels.

Beloved wife of 32 years to Frank A. DeBacco; cherished mother of Scott and Kristin DeBacco of Crescent Twp. and Alyssa DeBacco and her significant other Billy Geary of Moon Twp.; sister of Nicole Daniels of Moon Twp., Lisa Hitchcock of Florida and Mary and Amos Applegate of Massachusetts.

Tracey drove bus for Southside School for 29 years; a job she was most proud of and loved seeing 'her' kids every day. She also loved watching Penguins hockey games and time spent at the family camp with family and friends. She along with her husband attended the Hookstown Free Methodist Church.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be announced when possible.

Arrangements by MCCONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 447 Pine Street, Hookstown, PA 15050.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 26, 2020
