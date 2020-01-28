Home

Traci Dawn McCoy Barker, of Midland, passed away January 25, 2020. She was 42.

Born in East Liverpool, February 13, 1977, she was a daughter of Janet Scott McCoy Piggott of Midland and the late Stanley L. McCoy. She was a graduate of Western Beaver High School Class of 1996 and was a Certified Medical Assistant where she worked at the office of Dr. Anna Marie Ray and Kindred Hospital in Beaver. She had most recently been working at Walmart in Monaca.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by two daughters, Michelle Barker of Wellsville and Megan Barker of Moon Township; two sisters, Stacey Hertzig and her husband, Chris, of Industry and Jennifer Westfall and her husband, Brandon, of New Brighton; her stepfather, Dale Piggott of Midland; two grandchildren, Johnathan Flaim IV and Kashton Buckel; her paternal grandmother, Wilda McCoy of East Liverpool. Also left to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephew, Ava Nicol and Camden Westfall and Peyton and Kennedy Hertzig and many cousins, aunts and uncles.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Thomas Willard and Ethel Jane Scott and her paternal grandfather, George McCoy.

Friends may visit Wednesday afternoon or evening at the DAWSON FUNERAL HOME where the family will be present from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Rev. Carolyn Hardy will conduct a funeral service Thursday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Following the service, friends and family will gather at the Dawson Family Center for fellowship.

View Traci's memorial webpage and express condolences online at www.dawsonfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Jan. 28, 2020
