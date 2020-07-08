1/1
TRACY J. (HOSTUTLER) CHUFE
Tracy J. (Hostutler) Chufe

Patterson Township

Tracy J. Chufe, 46, of Patterson Twp.; went to be with her Lord, Thursday, July 2, 2020, after an 8-year battle with cancer.

Born December 12, 1973, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Edith (Porter) Hostutler. Tracy was a graduate of New Brighton High School and Michigan State. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, New Brighton.

Surviving are her loving husband of 21 years, Frank M. Chufe, Jr.; three sons, Michael Chufe, Daugherty Twp., Aaron Chufe, New Brighton, Ryan Chufe, Patterson Twp., Samantha (Derek) DeCouto, Chippewa; four grandchildren, Brett, Felicity, Kynzlee and Nevaeh; four brothers, Danny (Cindy) Hostutler, Texas, Rick (Barb) Hostutler, Rochester, Robbie (Jo) Hostutler, West Mayfield and Dave Hostutler, Chippewa and several nieces, nephews and their families.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial Mass on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Holy Family Parish, New Brighton. Fr. Tom Kredel, officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, New Brighton.

The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for the care provided to Tracy and would also like to thank a special friend, Diane, who was always there for Tracy and the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Holy Family Parish, New Brighton.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
