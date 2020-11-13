Tracy Wayne PughBeaver FallsTracy Wayne Pugh, 63, of Beaver Falls, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Heritage Valley Medical Center Beaver, Pa.Wayne was born on October 5, 1957, to the late Alexander and Lenora Hayden Pugh.Wayne retired after 35 years from Armstrong World Industries in Beaver Falls, Pa. Wayne loved golfing and going to his grandson's football games. He also enjoyed reminiscing about the good all times with his family and friends. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.Wayne is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, June (Pugh) Waldron, Connie Pugh and, Tonette Pugh and brother, Larry Pugh.Wayne is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years of marriage, Paulette Pugh; sons, Anthony Wayne Pugh and Robert Pugh; grandchildren, Sapphire Brown, Dusty Patrick, Tracy Pugh, and Shailah Pugh; great-grandchildren, Jerimiah Walls, Laya Liberty, and Drew Liberty; brothers, Alexander (Ola) Pugh Jr. and Marc (Roberta) Pugh; sister, Alexis (King) Paramore and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.Due to the COVID pandemic, Wayne's final wishes were to have No funeral services, he wanted his family and friends to remember him as he was.Services entrusted to WASHINGTON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS 1411 6th Avenue, Beaver Falls, PA.