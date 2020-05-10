|
|
Tyrone WJ Blissett III (J.R.)
Formerly of Midland
It is with a broken heart we announce the passing of Tyrone WJ Blissett III (J.R), 40, on April 20, 2020.
The son of Susan Terrell and the late Tyrone Blissett Jr., J.R. lived in Fort Myers, Fla., the majority of his life, coming from Midland, Pa., at the age of six.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Willie James and Essie Blissett; maternal grandparents, Mason Sr. and Catherine Bacon; uncle, Michael Bacon; stepdad, Lewis Caul Jr.; and special cousins he cherished, Billy Valentine and Kiana Hoskinson.
He leaves to cherish his memories, besides his mother Susan, his wife, Kelly, South Carolina; stepfather, Robert Terrell Jr.; brothers, Lewis Caul III,(Amanda), Florida; Jerome Blissett, Texas; Terrell Blissett, Ohio; Terrance Taylor (Briana), Florida; Clint Carter (Magy), Florida; and Nathaniel Terrell (Mona), Washington; sisters, Marita Dilworth Blissett, Mississippi; and Shaka Terrell, Tenesha Terrell, and Katisha Terrell, all of Florida; and children, Cam'Ron, Keyara, Caleb, Kelton, and Kiana all of Fort Myers, Fla. J.R had a host of aunts, uncles and cousins who will cherish his memory.
There was no public service at this time. We will have a celebration of life at a later date.
Revelations 21: 3,4
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 10, 2020