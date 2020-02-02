|
|
Valeria Grace Goosby
Rochester Township
Valeria Grace Goosby, 78, of Rochester Twp., went home to be with the Lord on January 26, 2020, at Rochester Manor, Rochester.
Valeria was born June 13, 1941, in Ashland, Ala. to the late William Horton and Julia Rogers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step brother, Oscar Rogers, Jr; uncle and aunt, Eddie and Christine Carter; cousins, Frank and Nellie McKinney and Eddie Carter, Jr; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Regina and Fate Goosby, Denise (Goosby) Jones and Keith Goosby.
Valeria was a resident of Rochester Twp. for over 50 years and retired from Friendship Ridge Nursing Home where she was a nursing assistant. She was a 1961 graduate of Aliquippa High School and a 1988 graduate of Geneva College. Valeria was a Daughter of the Aliquippa Elks and devoted her time to many other community organizations.
Valeria leaves to cherish her memory, a husband, LeRoy Goosby of Rochester Twp; a loving son and daughter-in-law, Anton and Ellen Goosby of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, Markie Goosby Scott and husband, Jeremy, currently stationed in Washington D.C. and Anthony Goosby, currently stationed in Guam; a great-grandson, Carter Anschutz, Washington D.C.; sisters-in-law, Margie Goosby and husband, Oliver "Ollie" Goosby of New Brighton, Anna Rogers of Aliquippa and Joan (Goosby) George of Beaver Falls; brothers-in-law, John Goosby and Franklin Goosby of Beaver Falls; devoted cousins, Alice Hill and family of Aliquippa, Charles McKinney of Pittsburgh and a host of other loving family members and friends.
There will be a viewing at the PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director, on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service to follow.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 2, 2020