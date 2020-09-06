1/1
Veda J. Teapole
Veda J. Teapole

Formerly of Beaver

Veda J. Teapole, 97, of Zelienople, formerly of Beaver, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the Zelienople Passavant Community Retirement Center.

She was born August 12, 1923, in Sewickley. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Agnes Hannah Machin Sherman. She was a housewife, and a registered nurse, with the former Rochester General Hospital. She was a former member of the Redeemer Evangelical Lutheran Church, Monaca, and former Lois Circle with the Church, presently she was a member of the Seaman Memorial Chapel, Zelienople Passavant, where she had been a member of the choir and former chair exercise leader. She was a 1941 graduate of Rochester High School, and received her RN degree in 1944 from the Rochester General Hospital School of Nursing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. Teapole Jr. in 2001.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Steven A. and Darby Teapole, Vanport; six daughters and three sons-in-law, Amy J. Diehl, Westminster, Md., Ellen C. and David Shombert, Harrisonburg, Va., Susan J. Teapole, Bridgewater, Julia A. Laymance, Sherman, Texas., Lois J. and David Kemerer, Freedom and Beth E. and Ward Bugher, Evans, Ga., fourteen grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, also cousins and extended family.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions and family request there will be no visitation or service at this time.

Arrangements being handled by the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester.

Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

The family wishes contributions be made to the Passavant Retirement Community Center, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople, PA 16063.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WM. Murphy Funeral Home, Inc
349 Adams St
Rochester, PA 15074
724-775-0309
