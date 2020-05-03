|
Velia Mariani
Hopewell Township
Velia Mariani, 86, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, in Monroe, N.C. She was born in Pacentro, Italy, on June 14, 1933, to the late Antonio and Virginia (De Chellis) Mariani.
Velia immigrated to the United States in 1949 and made her home in Hopewell Township, Pa., where she was a longtime resident and a devout parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She was a loving and dedicated mother to her daughters, Anna Neilson of Monroe, N.C, and Angela Fabbrini of Darlington, Pa.
She owned and operated Velia's Beauty Salon for 46 years. The salon's long success and many loyal clientele were a testament to Velia's talent and to her characteristic hard work and determination.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Luigi Mariani and Leonardo Mariani; brother-in-law, Patsy Rubino; grandson, Mark Neilson; and son-in-law, Edward Fabbrini.
In addition to her daughters, she is survived by her grandsons, Jason Neilson of Monroe, N.C., and Louis Fabbrini of London, UK; sister, Luisa Rubino of Aliquippa, Pa.; brother, Pete Mariani and his wife Silvana of Coraopolis, Pa.; sister-in-law, Ann Mariani of Mars, Pa.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A private memorial service will be held at DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darrochfuneralhome.com. Entombment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 3, 2020