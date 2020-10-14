1/1
Velma Jean Dewar
1932 - 2020
Velma Jean Dewar

Economy

Velma Jean Dewar, 88, of Economy, died peacefully at home on Monday, October 12, 2020.

Born on February 21, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Arthur Barto and Hilda Hemmerle Barto. In addition to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was a graduate of Ambridge High School, worked for many years at JC Penney in Northern Lights, and she loved to play cards, take long rides, and read. She was also a faithful member of her childhood church, St. Matthews Lutheran Church until its closing, followed by Rehoboth Evangelical Lutheran Church in Economy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jim (Marge) Barto, Jack (Mimi) Barto and Ed (Pam) Barto, and three sisters, Wilma (Tony) Vodenichar, Norma (Gerald) Robinson and Erma Barto.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Glen Blair Dewar; her six children, Beverly Dewar, John (Diane) Dewar, Kathy Dewar, Karen (Courtney) Wilson, Lori (Tim) Guthrie, and Bob (Marie) Dewar; her eight grandchildren, Ginny (Adam) Jones, Chris (Christy) Dewar, Becky (Jeremy) Scharl, Andy Dewar, Blaire (Ryan) Lasko, Nick Dewar, Ben Dewar, and Elizabeth Dewar; and her eight great-grandchildren; Jocelyn and Delaney Jones, Anna, Audra, and Ayla Dewar, Hattie and Crosby Scharl, and Rory Lasko.

Visitation will be on Thursday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Rehoboth Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2800 Conway Wallrose Rd., Baden, PA 15005, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Private interment will be at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to your local food bank.

Online condolences may be offered at www.saul-gabauer.com.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Rehoboth Evangelical Lutheran Church
OCT
15
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rehoboth Evangelical Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
