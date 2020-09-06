1/1
VENETTA FRANK
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VENETTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Venetta Frank

Aliquippa

On August 30, 2020 in late evening, the Lord whispered to Venetta Frank come home my child your work there is done.

Venetta was born June 28, 1929, in N.C. to the late Elihue and Zerlena McLean McNeill. She came to Pa. at an early age where she met her late husband, Robert Frank. The two of them enjoyed each other immensely until the time of his death in 1978.

Venetta worked in Healthcare for many years caring for those in need. Venetta was a faithful member of the Bethel Baptist Church where she was a member of the formal Senior Choir and then Echoes of Praise. Venetta enjoyed singing in the choir and being a part of her church family. Venetta also loved spending time with her family. She looked forward to the Annual Family Reunion in different cities along the east coast. The family would travel to Annual Reunions to the different locations on a chartered bus, always loading up at Venetta's home for a fun filled time ahead.

Venetta was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brothers, Marvin and Hubert McNeill and sisters, Lubertha Johnson and Gladys Lott. Leaving to cherish wonderful memories are sisters, Earlena Powell and Pearl (Amon) Cameron of Aliquippa; brother and sisters-in-law, Albert and Allegera Frank, Wille and Thelma Frank and Leona Milton, all of Moon Township; Rosetta and Earl S. of Maryland; Shirley Felton McKeesport; goddaughter, Anita Walker, Cranberry Township; close friends, Elmer Hayward, Margie Walker, Alice Wise, Jett Graham and Elizabeth Haywood and host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Services will be on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church, 406 Wykes St., Aliquippa. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with private funeral service beginning immediately after visitation at 12 p.m. with Rev. Piper eulogizing, followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director. ALL CDC GUIDELINESS WILL BE FOLLOWED. EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pitts Funeral Home of Aliquippa - Aliquippa
920 Franklin Avenue
Aliquippa, PA 15001
724-375-8080
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pitts Funeral Home of Aliquippa - Aliquippa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved