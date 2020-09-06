Venetta FrankAliquippaOn August 30, 2020 in late evening, the Lord whispered to Venetta Frank come home my child your work there is done.Venetta was born June 28, 1929, in N.C. to the late Elihue and Zerlena McLean McNeill. She came to Pa. at an early age where she met her late husband, Robert Frank. The two of them enjoyed each other immensely until the time of his death in 1978.Venetta worked in Healthcare for many years caring for those in need. Venetta was a faithful member of the Bethel Baptist Church where she was a member of the formal Senior Choir and then Echoes of Praise. Venetta enjoyed singing in the choir and being a part of her church family. Venetta also loved spending time with her family. She looked forward to the Annual Family Reunion in different cities along the east coast. The family would travel to Annual Reunions to the different locations on a chartered bus, always loading up at Venetta's home for a fun filled time ahead.Venetta was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brothers, Marvin and Hubert McNeill and sisters, Lubertha Johnson and Gladys Lott. Leaving to cherish wonderful memories are sisters, Earlena Powell and Pearl (Amon) Cameron of Aliquippa; brother and sisters-in-law, Albert and Allegera Frank, Wille and Thelma Frank and Leona Milton, all of Moon Township; Rosetta and Earl S. of Maryland; Shirley Felton McKeesport; goddaughter, Anita Walker, Cranberry Township; close friends, Elmer Hayward, Margie Walker, Alice Wise, Jett Graham and Elizabeth Haywood and host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.Services will be on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church, 406 Wykes St., Aliquippa. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with private funeral service beginning immediately after visitation at 12 p.m. with Rev. Piper eulogizing, followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director. ALL CDC GUIDELINESS WILL BE FOLLOWED. EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK!