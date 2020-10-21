Vernon Crumb

Vernon CrumbCrescentVernon Crumb, 58, of Crescent, Pa., departed this life on Friday, October 16, 2020.He was born in Aliquippa, Pa. to the late James Paul and Sadie Marie Crumb on August 11, 1962. Vernon was quiet, soft spoken and had a heart of gold. On his journey of life, he touched many people with his kind heart and gentle spirit.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and loving sister-in-law, Jacqueline R. Crumb.He leaves to cherish his memory, a son, Christian Neil of West Virginia; one sister, Lonzella Whatley of Aliquippa; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Bishop Alphonso Westley (Henrietta) of Macon, Ga., Orville Crumb (Chronicle) and Bishop Kenneth Crumb (Jeniece) all of Pennsylvania; a devoted cousin, Jolorraine Woods; special friend, Anthony Gilbert; and a host of other beloved aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.Services to honor his life and memory will be held at Greater Dominion Church, 415 Melrose Ave., in Ambridge, Pa., on Thursday, October 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. with a funeral on Friday morning, October 23rd at 11 a.m.Social distancing and masks are required.Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.