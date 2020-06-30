VICKY LYNN (GROSS) CARROLL
Vicky Lynn (Gross) Carroll

Conway

Vicky Lynn (Gross) Carroll, 63, of Conway, formerly of Center Township, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her residence.

Vicky was a daughter of the late Donald E. and Helen J. (Hudson) Gross and a graduate of Center Area High School. She then served in the U. S. Navy from 1975 until 1977, stationed at San Diego, Calif.

She leaves two daughters, Shannon (Bryce) and Kristy (Gabriel); six grandkids, Jayden, Kai, Liam, Gabriel, Avery and Grayson; two sisters, Cindy (Anthony) Gecina and Dawnette (Norman) Mutkus and a brother, Scott (Heidi) Gross.

Vicky loved visiting the casinos, crafting, taking a leisurely drive in the car and watching scary movies. Her greatest passion though was her grandkids, who meant the world to her.

A private family viewing and services will be held at the SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000), with interment to follow in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.

To share online condolences, get directions or other information, please visit www.simpsonfuneralhome.com.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
