Victoria 'Vicky' Alexander
Monaca
Victoria "Vicky" Alexander, a lifelong resident of Monaca, passed away peacefully at Franciscan Manor on November 30, 2020, with her devoted niece, Carol, at her side.
She lived to the incredible age of 102 years old. She was the fourth daughter of six children to the late Charles and Druanna LaRocca Alexander. She was born on July 18, 1918, during the Spanish Flu pandemic. World War I was ending and the victory parades were taking place. Her father proudly named her Victoria to signify our country's victory.
Vicky retired from Phoenix Glass in 1980 after 45 years of service. She enjoyed her job as a highlighter which involved the detail painting of china pieces. At one point in her job, she became president of the union.
Vicky was a devoted Catholic and the oldest member of St. John the Baptist Parish in Monaca where she was baptized in 1919.
Vicky was the last surviving member of her immediate family, since she lost her mother at age six, her father and siblings meant the world to her. She cherished her only brother, Tony Alexander, and her sisters, Elizabeth Anderson, Julia Alexander, Carmela Alexander, and Caroline Draheim, and one nephew, Charles "Sonny" Anderson who also preceded her.
She leaves behind her precious niece and caregiver, Carol Alexander, Aliquippa with whom she had a loving relationship; her nephews, Charles (Delia) Alexander, Dawsonville, Ga., and Clark (Debbie) Draheim, Canton, Ga.; great-nephew, Terry Anderson, Charleston, S.C.; great-nephew, David Anderson, Aliquippa; great-nephew, Anthony (Jackie) Alexander, Cumming, Ga.; a great-niece, Amy (Jason) Dykes, Dawsonville, Ga.; as well as many great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. She was blessed with many godsons, but had a special relationship with Robert (Jeannie) Baker, Monaca, and their son, Justin (Jesica) Baker, Arlington, Va. As the matriarch of the Alexander Family, she will be sadly missed but her legacy will live on forever.
Vicky enjoyed 40 retirement years filled with all her favorite activities. Sunday pasta dinners, and holidays were always full of family, delicious food, laughter, and friends, "The Old Gang." She had a unique talent for china painting and shared these pieces with all her friends and family. She had a deep love of all animals, especially dogs throughout her life; Shiner, Holly, Sparky, Sheena, and Molly to name a few.
All services will be private due to Covid-19. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca, (724) 728-4000.
Vicky had been a resident at Franciscan Manor for three and a half years. She loved all her friends and staff at the Manor and considered them her family. The family extends their gratitude to the entire staff, especially the loving aides and nurses who cared for her while COVID kept us away. They are the essential workers and unsung heroes of this pandemic.
A note of thanks to the staff at Kindred Hospice for their loving care during a very difficult time for our family.
Due to Vicky's passion for animals, donations may be made in Vicky's memory to the Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Aliquippa, PA 15001.
