Deacon Vincent D. Moye Sr.AliquippaDeacon Vincent D. Moye Sr., of Aliquippa, passed away peacefully on July 24th, 2020. He was born on August 6th, 1943, to the late Pastor Augustus J. Moye Jr. and Queen Francis Stanback Moye.He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Sheilia and Malume (Augustus) Moye; and a stepson, Chandler Lee.Vincent leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Linda Moye; former wife, Nancy Moye; children, Jeffrey McDowell, Victoria Moye, Pastor Vincent D. Moye Jr. (Charmaine), Sonya Moye Alexander, Carla Moye, Nicole Moye, Serena Moye, Suzanne Moye, Jacques Moye, Vincent P. Moye, Turquoise Moye, and Xzavier Moye (A'nne); stepchildren, John (Betty) and Taray Dillard (Deanna); foster daughter, Javonna Burgess; siblings, Deborah Jones, Pastor Douglas Moye (Crystel), Duchess Sherrod (Walter), Arneatha Durham, Cheryl Hogg (Larry), Franklin Moye (Roni), Yvette Moye, and Pastor Basil Moye Sr. (Marie); aunt, Fannie Greene; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins; and special friends, Bishop Kenneth and Lady Jeniece Crumb.A viewing is scheduled for Wednesday, August 5th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon at Greater Dominion Church of the Millennium, 415 Melrose Avenue, Ambridge. A Private Celebration of Life service will commence at 12 noon.Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTS FUNERAL HOME OF ALIQUIPPA, 920 Franklin Ave., Antonio Pitts, Funeral Director.