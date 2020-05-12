|
Vincent J. Marinke
Hopewell Township
Vincent J. Marinke, 71, of Hopewell Twp., passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his beloved wife, following a lengthy illness.
Born February 26, 1949, in New Brighton, he was a son of the late Vincent and Victoria (Alexson) Marinke.
Mr. Marinke served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He was a Wounded Warrior.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Priscilla (Rebich) Marinke; three brothers, John Leonard, Gerald Marinke, and David (Brenda) Marinke; a brother-in-law, William Dagen; a sister-in-law, Diane Snider; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald Marinke and Robert Marinke.
Honoring his wishes, all services will be private.
Funeral arrangements have been provided by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa, www.tatalovichfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on May 12, 2020