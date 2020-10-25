Vincent Joseph TurrizianiFormerly of AliquippaVincent Joseph Turriziani, 93, former resident of Aliquippa, PA, passed away at Tapestry Senior Living Community in Moon Township, Pa., on October 23, 2020.Born in May 1927, a son of the late Antonio and Marie Turriziani of Aliquippa, he was a graduate of Aliquippa High School and Duquesne University, and was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving in World War II.Vince retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in New Castle, Pa. Following his retirement, he continued working as a tax preparer for many years. He was a lifelong member of St. Titus Church, where he served as a volunteer for many functions. He was very honored to receive the Father Marcus O'Brien service award, along with his wife, Helen, for their many years of dedicated work and service to the parish. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. He was also an avid golfer into his 90's.Vince will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 71 years, Helen (Harcher) Turriziani; his son and daughter-in-law, Vincent and Clarissa Turriziani of Celina, Texas; daughter, Valerie Reed, Moon Township; granddaughters, Denise Morgan (Jeffrey) and Catherine and Samantha Gray, Celina, Texas; grandson, Mark Turriziani (Jenna), and great-granddaughter, Ryleigh, Frisco, Texas; sister-in-law, Margaret Colonna, Aliquippa, and nieces, Lynn and Lisa Fusco.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four step-brothers, Frank, Tony, Elmer and Phillip Fusco.There will be no viewing as per Vince's request.Family and friends will meet Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at St. Titus Catholic Church, 952 Franklin Ave. Aliquippa, where the Beaver County Special Unit will conduct military honors, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m.Private entombment will follow in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum, Hopewell Twp.In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes memorial donations in Vincent's name to St. Titus Church in Aliquippa, the St. Vincent DePaul Society, the Sisters of St. Joseph of Baden, PA, or the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.Arrangements by TATALOVICH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2205 McMinn St., Aliquippa,www.tatalovichfuneral