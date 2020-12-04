Vincent Paul RivettiAliquippaVincent Paul Rivetti, 93, of Aliquippa, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020.He was born April 19, 1927, in Slovan, Pa., the son of the late Pietro and Nancy (Guiddy) Rivetti.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Anthony Rivetti and a sister, Theresa Cipolla.Vincent honorably served our country as a Navy Seabees during World War II and reenlisted with the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict.He retired from J&L Steel Works where he worked in the blast furnace.Vincent is survived by his devoted son, Vincent Pete Rivetti and a brother and sister-in-law, Louis and Laverne Rivetti.At Vincent's request there will not be any services. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.Arrangements were with ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.