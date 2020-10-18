1/
Violet Cvetovich
Violet Cvetovich

Homestead

Violet Cvetovich, 84, of Homestead, Pa., passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Beaver Meadows, Brighton Twp.

Born February 23, 1936, in Midland, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Cvetovich.

Preceding her in death, besides her parents, were a brother, George Cvetovich; three sisters, Annie George, Mary Cvetovich, and Milka Lozzi; and her longtime companion, Robert Moiseenko in 2015.

Surviving are a sister-in-law, Sandra Cvetovich, Industry; a brother-in-law, Robert Lozzi, Brighton Twp.; four nieces, Tami (Vern) Buffington, Sherri (Tom Cayton) Cvetovich, Cindy Cvetovich, and Cynthia Mehalic; two nephews, Matt (Renee) George and David George; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

Visitation and funeral services are private, followed by private interment at Calvary Cemetery Moon Twp.

Arrangements are being conducted by the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 30 10th St., Midland, PA 15059.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
