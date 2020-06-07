VIOLET L. MCELHANEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share VIOLET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet L. McElhaney

Hookstown

Violet L. McElhaney, 91, of Hookstown, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

She was born on March 11, 1929, in Vesta, Pa., a daughter of the late Thomas and Hannah (Brown) Cartmel. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church, where she served as an Elder. She loved to go camping and horseback riding.

In addition to her parents, Violet was preceded in death by her husband, William McElhaney and two sons, William McElhaney Jr. and Thomas McElhaney.

She is survived by three sons, Andy McElhaney, Jerry McElhaney and Joseph McElhaney; a daughter-in-law, Rany McElhaney; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Russell, Thomas, Jr., Bill, Jessica, Jerry, Jr. and Gus; seven great grandchildren, Violet, Abby, Ricki, Sonny, Thomas, III, Naomi and Neil; a brother, Thomas E. Cartmel; and two sisters, Rose Reynolds and Martha Cochran. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Following the CDC Guidelines, 25 visitors at a time may pay their respects at the viewing and please wear a mask.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, from 2 to 7 p.m. in DARROCH CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES INC., 2640 Mill St., Aliquippa, www.darroch

funeralhome.com.

A funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Church with interment to follow in Mt. Olivet Presbyterian Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darroch Funeral Home
2640 Mill Street
Aliquippa, PA 15001
7243755571
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved