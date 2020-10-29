Virginia Craig

Virginia 'Ginny' CraigRoss TownshipVirginia "Ginny" Craig, 73, of Ross Twp., died Monday, October 26, 2020, at home.Born May 21, 1947, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Frank J. and Margaret L. Cush Schmiedlin. She loved roller skating, amusement parks, baking and was always thinking of others first.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald S. Craig, 2014; one brother, Frank Schmiedlin; and one nephew, Mark Schmiedlin.Surviving are one brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Joyce Schmiedlin, Gibsonia; one sister, Sheila Ziebart, Shaler; two nieces, Monica Schmiedlin, Evans City, and Alicia Ziebart, Valencia; two nephews, Adam Ziebart, Shaler, and Frank Schmiedlin Jr., Butler; great-nieces and great-nephew, Shayla, Ava, Chase and Alayna; and one sister-in-law, Sue Schmiedlin, Butler.There will be no viewing.BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1099 Maplewood Ave., Ambridge, is in charge of arrangements.