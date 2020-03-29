Home

James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-4054
VIRGINIA HOVAN

VIRGINIA HOVAN Obituary
Virginia Hovan

Beaver

On Wednesday March 25, 2020, Virginia Hovan, age 76, of Beaver, formerly of Monroeville and Rankin passed away.

She was the daughter of the late Rudy and Barb Belavic; beloved wife of the late Nicholas (Butch) Hovan, Jr.; loving mother of Joseph (Alison) Hovan and Michelle (Tony) Buffalini; dear grandmother of Elizabeth Hovan, Josh Hovan, Anthony Buffalini, Shane Buffalini, and Vance Shuler; sister of Tom (Cathy) Belavic, Anthony (Lori) Belavic and Amy Ehrin; sister-in-law of Mary Ruth (Kevin) Byers; also numerous nieces and nephews. Virginia enjoyed cooking, baking, camping, and crafting. In light of the health concerns all visitations and services will be private. Arrangements by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy. East McKeesport, PA 15035. (412) 823-4054. www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020
