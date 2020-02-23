Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
(724) 266-2549
Resources
More Obituaries for VIRGINIA ZBRZEZNY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VIRGINIA M. ZBRZEZNY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VIRGINIA M. ZBRZEZNY Obituary
Virginia M. Zbrzezny

Ambridge

Virginia M. Zbrzezny, 101, of Ambridge, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Concordia Villa St. Joseph, Baden.

She was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Maruca) Campisino.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Zbrzezny.

Virginia is survived by her sons, Joe Zbrzezny and Jim (Florinda) Zbrzezny; many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth St., Ambridge, (724-266-2549).


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VIRGINIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -