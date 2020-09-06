Virginia Mae (Ginny) Basalyga
Formerly of Monaca
Virginia Mae (Ginny) Basalyga, 85, formerly of Monaca, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at NHC Place in Franklin, Tennessee.
She was born in Monaca, Pennsylvania on August 22, 1935, as the daughter of the late Lester Lawson Swartzwelder and Anna Mae (Smith). She was the loving wife of John Basalyga, Jr. who preceded her in death in 2013. They were married for over 59 years. She was very adept at and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crochet, painting, and a number of other hobbies. Virginia was a lifelong member of the Monaca United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years, where she was married, and where she and John celebrated a 50-year Anniversary party in 2003. Ginny was a 1953 graduate of Monaca High School. Virginia was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, and friend to many.
She is survived by her four sons, Jeffrey (Barbara) Basalyga of Columbia, Tennessee; James (Donna) Basalyga of Kincaid, Illinois; Jerald Basalyga of Houston, Texas and Joel (Melissa) Basalyga of Franklin, Tennessee and four grandchildren, Philip J. Basalyga (Karissa) in Tacoma, Washington, Antoinette M. Basalyga in Monaca, Jacquelyn E. Marsh (Jacob) in Missoula, Montana and Alexander J. Basalyga in Kincaid, Illinois. She is also survived by her brother and sisters, Carol Edelen (William) in Bryantown, Maryland, Linda Cullember (Ronald) in Butler, Donald Watkins (Betty) in Waldorf, Maryland and Hazel Truitt (Michael) in Wagener, South Carolina.
In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother, Allie Kane and brothers, Harold L. Swartzwelder and William L. Watkins.
Interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with Reverend David Vaughn (retired) officiating.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Virginia Basalyga's memory to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation bcrf.org
