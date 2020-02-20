Home

Virginia R. "Vickie" Herzog

Virginia R. "Vickie" Herzog Obituary
Virginia R. 'Vickie' Herzog

Rochester

Virginia R. "Vickie" Herzog, 102, of Rochester, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020, in Rochester Manor.

Born May 2, 1917, in New Sewickley Twp. at her home, she was a daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Powell Herzog. Vickie was known by many people in Beaver County from cleaning their homes. She was a member of Rochester Free Methodist Church.

Surviving are one sister, Jean Stauffer, Brighton Twp., and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Clifford Herzog and a sister, Eleanor Trimble.

Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, where a service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Officiating will be pastor emeritus, the Rev. Mel McRoberts. Interment will be in Beaver Cemetery.


Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 20, 2020
