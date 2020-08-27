Wallace L. BeitsingerBell AcresWallace L. Beitsinger, 75, of Bell Acres, passed away on August 22, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Wexford.He was the son of the late Gail and Dorothy Beitsinger.Surviving are his son, Adam Beitsinger; sister, Betty (Albert) Dietz; brother, Barry (Laurel) Beitsinger; grandchildren, Gerick and Wyatt Beitsinger; and numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and he was the commander of the V.F.W. Post 3372 in Leetsdale. Wallace loved the outdoors and was an avid golfer.Services were private.Arrangements entrusted to KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549).