1/1
Wallace L. Beitsinger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wallace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wallace L. Beitsinger

Bell Acres

Wallace L. Beitsinger, 75, of Bell Acres, passed away on August 22, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Wexford.

He was the son of the late Gail and Dorothy Beitsinger.

Surviving are his son, Adam Beitsinger; sister, Betty (Albert) Dietz; brother, Barry (Laurel) Beitsinger; grandchildren, Gerick and Wyatt Beitsinger; and numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and he was the commander of the V.F.W. Post 3372 in Leetsdale. Wallace loved the outdoors and was an avid golfer.

Services were private.

Arrangements entrusted to KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.
547 8TH ST.
Ambridge, PA 15003
7242662549
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kasper-Hahn Funeral & Cremation Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved