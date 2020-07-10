1/1
Wallace Lee Cheuvront
Wallace Lee Cheuvront

Baden

Wallace Lee Cheuvront, 73, of Baden, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, after a battle with cancer.

He was the son of the late James and Mildred Cheuvront. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was retired from The Ruffed Grouse Society.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Cheuvront.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Teresa (Andrews) Cheuvront; five children and their spouses, Annette (Sean) Trehar, Teresa (Michael) Hajtol, Wallace A. Cheuvront, Melissa (Michael) Coley and Beth (Glenn) Yocum; seven grandchildren, Hannah and Ethan Trehar, Taylor and Connor Hajtol, Madison and Maralyn Coley, and Isabella Yocum; siblings, Shirley Cheuvront, Cathy Reed, Jeannie Kirkpatrick, Herb Cheuvront, and Brenda Hull; and numerous nieces, nephews and brothers and sisters-in-laws.

Family and friends will be received for a memorial visitation Sunday, July 12th, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the KASPER-HAHN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 547 Eighth Street, Ambridge, (724-266-2549). Mass of Christian burial at Good Samaritan Church on Monday, July 13th, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. with interment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the Wounded Warrior Project.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 10, 2020.
