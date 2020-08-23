1/1
Reverend Walter A. Sobon
Reverend Walter A. Sobon

Formerly of Ambridge

Reverend Walter A. Sobon, age 79, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Born in Aliquippa, he was the son of the late Walter P. and Pearl E. (Brosky) Sobon; brother of Patricia (Ronald) Rock; uncle of Timothy (Kim) and Jonathan (Sarah) Rock; great-uncle of Sarah, Nicholas, Cameron, and Kenzie Rock; and dear friend and companion of Diana Miller.

Father Sobon was ordained by Bishop John J. Wright on May 13, 1967. He served as Pastor of the Church of the Ascension in Ingram for 18 years. For five years he served as the Director and Chaplin of St. Anthony's School in Oakmont as well as other assignments within the Diocese of Pittsburgh.

Family and friends will be received Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Ascension Worship Site, St. Philip Parish, 114 Berry St., Ingram. Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Bishop David Zubik on Monday, 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Merakey Allegheny Valley School, 315 W. Prospect Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Visitors are asked to comply with the current health guidelines. Masks are required.

Arrangements by the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, Sheraden. You may express your condolences through our online tribute wall at www.wfconroyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
