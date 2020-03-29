|
Walter Mark Delon
Aliquippa
Walter Mark Delon, 75, of Aliquippa, passed away March 28, 2020.
He was born January 12, 1945, in Aliquippa, and was the son of the late Chester Dobiczyski and Genevieve (Waszyn). His grandson, Jeremy Delon, also preceded him in death.
Walter was a U.S. Army veteran honorably serving our country during Vietnam; he was an active member of the V.F.W. Post 3577 in Aliquippa. Walter retired from J&L Steelworks where he worked in the Coil Shop. He later worked as a Federal Police Officer at the 911 Air Force Base in Moon Township.
Walter is survived by his loving companion of 28 years, Bonnie (Durbin) Finch; a devoted son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Paula Delon; two grandchildren who he adored, Bradley Delon and DeAnna Delon; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Chester and Paula Delon and Gerald and Barbra Delon; and numerous nieces and nephews. Walter is also survived by Ronald Durbin, Eddie (Sandy) Durbin, Peggy Durbin and Bucky Betters and Ed Durbin whom were like family to him. A special thank you to Walter's friends, Dave Delany and Mike DeLuigi for their help.
All services will be private. Walter will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Arrangements are through ANTHONY MASTROFRANCESCO FUNERAL HOME INC., 2026 McMinn St., Aliquippa, 724-375-0496.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 29, 2020