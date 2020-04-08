Home

WALTER "RED" MCELHANEY

Walter 'Red' McElhaney

Formerly of Monaca

Walter 'Red' McElhaney, a U.S. Army Veteran, passed away April 5, 2020, at the age of 96.

He was the beloved husband of the late Rose (nee Tomeo); devoted father of Deborah Sadowski; dear grandfather to Justin (Loren), Matthew (Michelle) and Nicholas; great grandfather to Logan and Jake; brother-in-law to Antoinette (Louis) Pupi, Ralph Tomeo, Marie Tomeo, Tom Lambert and Joan McElhaney. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Services and interment are private for the family.

Donations in Walter's memory can be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Attn: Individual Giving, 2502 N. Rocky Point Drive, Suite 550, Tampa, FL 33607 and would be appreciated.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 8, 2020
