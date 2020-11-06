1/1
WANDA E. DYSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WANDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda E. Dyson

Formerly of New Brighton

Wanda E. Dyson, 93 of Weirton, W.Va., passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020.

She was born January 4, 1927, in New Brighton, Pa., the daughter of the late Charles William Mills and Eva Doris Winebrenner Mills.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Dale Dyson, Sr.; and sister, Eileen Jewell.

Wanda was a graduate of New Brighton High School; CCBC Nursing School; former 48-year member of Fifth Avenue Methodist Church; member of Wintersville United Methodist Church and UMW/Hope Circle and 20-year volunteer at Trinity Medical Center West.

Surviving are her daughter, Pamela Rae Vukelich (Nick) of Weirton, WV; son, James Dale Dyson, Jr. (Karen) of Crown, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Bussard (Perry) of Hagerstown, Md. and June Leist of Indiana; four grandchildren, three step grandchildren; three great grandchildren and many nieces/nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday November 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of the funeral/committal service at 10 a.m. at STEEL & WOLFE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 380 Penco Road, Weirton, WV. Reverend Dr. Clint Dr. Clint Quillen, Jr. will preside. Interment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester, Pa.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Valley Hospice, Inc. and ALL of the staff at the Orchards at Fox Crest Stone Pear Pavilion, Chester, W.Va. for their compassionate care. www.steelandwolfe.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved