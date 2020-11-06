Wanda E. Dyson
Formerly of New Brighton
Wanda E. Dyson, 93 of Weirton, W.Va., passed away Wednesday November 4, 2020.
She was born January 4, 1927, in New Brighton, Pa., the daughter of the late Charles William Mills and Eva Doris Winebrenner Mills.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Dale Dyson, Sr.; and sister, Eileen Jewell.
Wanda was a graduate of New Brighton High School; CCBC Nursing School; former 48-year member of Fifth Avenue Methodist Church; member of Wintersville United Methodist Church and UMW/Hope Circle and 20-year volunteer at Trinity Medical Center West.
Surviving are her daughter, Pamela Rae Vukelich (Nick) of Weirton, WV; son, James Dale Dyson, Jr. (Karen) of Crown, Pa.; sisters-in-law, Geraldine Bussard (Perry) of Hagerstown, Md. and June Leist of Indiana; four grandchildren, three step grandchildren; three great grandchildren and many nieces/nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday November 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of the funeral/committal service at 10 a.m. at STEEL & WOLFE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 380 Penco Road, Weirton, WV. Reverend Dr. Clint Dr. Clint Quillen, Jr. will preside. Interment will follow at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester, Pa.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Valley Hospice, Inc. and ALL of the staff at the Orchards at Fox Crest Stone Pear Pavilion, Chester, W.Va. for their compassionate care. www.steelandwolfe.com
