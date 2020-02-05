Home

McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
WANDA JEAN WEIDNER


1924 - 2020
WANDA JEAN WEIDNER Obituary
Wanda Jean Weidner

New Sewickley Township

Wanda Jean Weidner, 95, of New Sewickley Twp., was called to Heaven on Sunday afternoon, February 2, 2020, after a short illness.

Born in Mars, Pa. on December 10, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Paul "Dutch" and Edna Bowers Hager.

A 1943 graduate of Mars High School, she worked at Mine Safety in Callery, making gas masks for the U.S. Military during World War II. She was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church in Mars. Wanda Jean had been a member of the Mars V.F.D. Ladies Auxiliary, which is where she met her husband, William O. Weidner, who preceded her in death on May 13, 1995.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Thelma Ross.

She had a love for all animals, especially horses, dogs and cats.

Surviving are a daughter, Rebecca Morrison (Robert) of Baden; two sons, Ted Weidner of New Sewickley Twp. and Todd Weidner (Michele) of Economy Boro; her grandchildren, Brandon Walker, Dana Lee, Corey Walker and Amanda Weidner and her great grandchildren, Brynn, Tristan, Alyssa, Rowan and Lucienne.

Private Services will be held with burial in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 411, Mars, PA 16046.

Arrangements are being handled by the MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave. Mars, PA and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 5, 2020
