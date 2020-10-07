Wanda Lee
Murphy Alexander
Beaumont, Texas
Wanda Lee Murphy Alexander, 83, of Beaumont, Texas, was surrounded by her loving family at home when she went to be with the Lord early Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Wanda was born on June 26, 1937 in Boyer, W.Va., to the late Earl and Emogene (Mullenax) Lambert.
Wanda was passionate about helping others especially children. She was a dedicated teacher aide to children with special needs and the hearing impaired for the Beaumont Independent School District and retired after nearly 20 years of service. Wanda was a woman devoted to her faith in Jesus and her family. She understood the importance of family and treasured spending time with them above all else. She loved music, being outside spotting butterflies, fishing, and boating alongside her family.
Wanda's favorite bible verse was John 14:1 "Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God, believe also in Me." She lived her life this way from the time she was young and this was evident to all who knew her.
Wanda is survived by her children Dan (Brenda) Murphy of Emlenton, Pa., Judy Murphy of New Brighton, Pa., Paul (Connie) Murphy of Beaumont, Texas, Michael (Marla) Pardue of Columbia, S.C., Michelle (Brian) Rueberger of Hermitage, Pa., Chaz (Mary) Pardue of Beaver, Pa. and Rhonda Malkoch of Okla.; her step-children Carman (Damon) Dominguez, Anthony Alexander, Nicholas (Krissy) Alexander and Samantha (Heath) Traver; her sisters, Francis Maynard, Phyllis (Bobby) Davinson, Linda Hodnicki and Bobbie Murphy; brothers, Eddie (Rita) Lambert and Jim (Joyce) Murphy; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she loved very much and always told them to stay good; many nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved and touched their lives so deeply.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Murphy who passed in 1992; her second husband, Samuel Alexander who passed in 2011; her brothers, Earl Jr. Lambert, Richard Murphy and Brud Hodnicki; sisters, Sandra (Susie) Lambert, Judie Lambert, Wilma (Wendy) Pardue, Carol Parsons and Carol Synder, and nephews, Bobby Ray, Roger Wilfong and William Hoeffler.
Wanda was the matriarch of our family. Her endless love and spirit will live on throughout her entire family. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday October 10, 2020, at 1p.m. at Christian Assembly Church, Industry.
In lieu of sending flowers please consider donations to the charity of choice
.
Arrangements have been entrusted to H. JACK BUZARD FUNERAL HOME in Parker, Pa. If you would like to leave online condolences visit buzardfuneralhomes.com
.