Wanda N. Gossard
Wanda N. Gossard

Formerly of Rochester

Wanda N. Gossard, 97, passed away October 2, 2020, at the Providence Care Center, Beaver Falls, Pa.

Born January 6, 1923, in New Brighton, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Nellie Dunn Gossard. She was a retired Facility Assigner with the former Bell Telephone Company, Rochester, and was also the first woman Linesman with Bell Telephone. She attended the First Wesleyan Church, Rochester, and was a missionary with Friends and traveled to various places in the world with World Gospel Missions. She was also a member of AARP and member of Telephone Pioneer of America.

She is survived by a niece, Helen R. McNear, Monaca, as well as six generations of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved friend, Dr. I. Lucille McMahon, 1993; also preceded by six brothers and four sisters.

Due to the COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines, the family is having a private visitation and service at the WILLIAM MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 349 Adams St., Rochester, with a maximum of 25 people who must wear masks according to the CDC regulations. The service will be conducted by the Rev. WilliamShanor of the Beaver Falls Church of the Nazarene. Interment will be in Sylvania Hills Memorial Park, Rochester.

Memorial contributions can be made to the World Gospel Mission, 3783 E. IN-18, Marion, Indiana 46952.

The family wishes to thank Wanda's caretakers, Taylor, Holly, Mary, Tracy, Maureen, Ethan, Lexie, Amy, and Juanita, who took care of Wanda with loving care.




Published in The Beaver County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
