Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services
1119 Washington Ave.
Monaca, PA 15061
(724) 728-4000
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Beaver Valley Yacht Club
219 Front Street
New Brighton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WERNER AGNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WERNER AGNER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WERNER AGNER Obituary
Werner Agner

Center Township

Werner Agner, 93, of Center Township, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Beaver Valley Yacht Club, 219 Front Street, New Brighton, followed by a luncheon until 6 p.m. for all of his relatives, friends and club members.

Arrangements were entrusted to SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 1119 Washington Ave., Monaca (724-728-4000).

To share online condolences, get directions and other information, please visit simpsonfuneral

home.com.




logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WERNER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -