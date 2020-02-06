|
Wesley N. Glass
Formerly of Big Beaver
Wesley N. Glass, 90, of Youngstown, Ohio, formerly of Big Beaver, passed away surrounded by his loving family at his daughter's home on Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Born June 6, 1929, in Nyack, N.Y., he was a son of the late Wesley G. and Frances Greenshields Glass. Wesley graduated from Nyack College, going on to receive his master's degree after attending both Geneva College and Slippery Rock University, along with a degree from the Gordon Divinity School. He enjoyed a long career as a teacher, retiring after 26 years with the Blackhawk School District. He also served for over 20 years as pastor of several area churches, and along with his wife Ailene, as a missionary in Papua, New Guinea for eight years. Wesley most recently attended the Venture Christian & Missionary Alliance Church, Austintown, Ohio.
Wesley will be greatly missed by his wife of 67 years, Ailene Glass, whom he married September 1, 1953; three sons, W. Stephen Glass, Iowa, Jonathan (Karen) Glass, Krakow, Poland and Bradford (Christy) Glass, Philadelphia; daughter, Amy (Ken) Palmer, Austintown, Ohio; a brother, John Glass; sister, Dorothy (Frank) Knapp; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Glass.
Friends will be received Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 12 p.m. until time of service at 3 p.m. in the NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Interment will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery, Industry. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Feb. 6, 2020