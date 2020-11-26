1/1
WILFRID J. KRUT
Wilfrid J. Krut

Daugherty Township

Wilfrid J. Krut, 88, of Daugherty Twp., passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at his home with his family at his side.

Born March 22, 1932, in Daugherty Twp., a son of the late Carl and Anna (Huber) Krut. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War. Working hard all his life, first with Krut's Garage as a mechanic, then with the former Crucible Steel as a millwright and then retired from Carl Krut & Sons Well Drilling. He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church of New Brighton. Wilfrid enjoyed wood working and doing anything to help his family. He was very much loved and respected.

Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, Elise (Razaire) Krut; four sons, Gary (Doreen) Krut, Bethel Park, Gregory (Antoinette) Krut, Bryan (Joyce) Krut, both of Daugherty Twp. and Mark (Erin) Krut, South Beaver Twp.; three daughters, Lisa (Michael) Haffey, Rochester, Minn., Susan (Ray) Russell, Brighton Twp. and Leanne (Jerry) Speelman, Daugherty Twp.; twenty grandchildren, Stefan and Michael Krut, Collin (Jamie) Haffey, Erin (Chad) Schechinger, Kiersten (Wesley) Scott, Julie (Brian) Burns, Shannon (Justin) Geisse, Shane (Abby) Griffith, Shawna (Kevin) Shanahan, Bethany Krut, Matthew (Megan) Krut, Andrew Krut, Amanda (Kyle) Belich, Alexis Krut, Ryan, Rachel and Nicole Speelman and Jordan, Jared and Evan Krut; eleven great grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Patricia Krut; one brother-in-law, Emile (Olga) Razaire and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Paul, Richard, Charles, Eugene, Anthony and Robert and three sisters, Eleanor Powell, Lillian Teapole and Margaret Schultz.

Friends will be received Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the J&J SPRATT FUNERAL HOME, 1612 Third Ave., New Brighton, www.jjsprattfh.com, where prayer will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in the Holy Family Catholic Church, New Brighton.

The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their loving care.

COVOD-19 guidelines of masks and social distancing will be followed and all venues.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, New Brighton.





Published in The Beaver County Times on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J&J Spratt Funeral Home
1612 Third Ave
New Brighton, PA 15066
