Home

POWERED BY

Services
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Resources
More Obituaries for Willard Doughty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willard "Glenn" Doughty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willard "Glenn" Doughty Obituary
Willard 'Glenn' Doughty

Formerly of Beaver

Willard "Glenn" Doughty, 91, of Locust Grove, Va., formerly of Beaver, Pa., passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Born December 8, 1928, in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was the son of the late Elmer and Gertrude Doughty. He was a resident of Ohioville most of his life. He worked as a steel worker and school bus driver for Western Beaver School District. Glenn was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Margaret Ann Doughty on June 8, 2019. Glenn was also preceded in death by seven sisters, Evelyn Brucker, Dorothy Heffner, Jessie Wallenberg, Bernice Saucer, Marian Justice, Sally Shreeve, and Mary Kay Schettler, and three brothers, Earl, Robert "Dale" and Darrell.

Surviving are a son, Glenn (Beth) Doughty, Locust Grove, Va.; a daughter, Joyce (James) Keeler, Charlotte, N.C.; a sister, Eula Mae (Ken) Mattern; and four granddaughters, Lori Keeler, Jamie Keeler, Nia (Chris) McClaugherty, and Brenna Doughty; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held at Highland Cemetery, Ohioville. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are being conducted by NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.

Memorial contributions can be made in Glenn's name to a hospice of your choice.


logo

Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -