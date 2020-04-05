|
Willard 'Glenn' Doughty
Formerly of Beaver
Willard "Glenn" Doughty, 91, of Locust Grove, Va., formerly of Beaver, Pa., passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Born December 8, 1928, in East Liverpool, Ohio, he was the son of the late Elmer and Gertrude Doughty. He was a resident of Ohioville most of his life. He worked as a steel worker and school bus driver for Western Beaver School District. Glenn was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Margaret Ann Doughty on June 8, 2019. Glenn was also preceded in death by seven sisters, Evelyn Brucker, Dorothy Heffner, Jessie Wallenberg, Bernice Saucer, Marian Justice, Sally Shreeve, and Mary Kay Schettler, and three brothers, Earl, Robert "Dale" and Darrell.
Surviving are a son, Glenn (Beth) Doughty, Locust Grove, Va.; a daughter, Joyce (James) Keeler, Charlotte, N.C.; a sister, Eula Mae (Ken) Mattern; and four granddaughters, Lori Keeler, Jamie Keeler, Nia (Chris) McClaugherty, and Brenna Doughty; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at Highland Cemetery, Ohioville. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Arrangements are being conducted by NOLL FUNERAL HOME INC., 333 Third St., Beaver. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.
Memorial contributions can be made in Glenn's name to a hospice of your choice.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Apr. 5, 2020