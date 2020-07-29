1/1
William A. (Bill) Dunfee
William (Bill) A. Dunfee

Formerly of Beaver Falls

William (Bill) A. Dunfee, formerly of Beaver Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by family July 18, 2020, of an aneurysm in The Woodlands, Texas.

Bill was born January 3, 1930, in New Brighton, Pa., to the late Martha and John Dunfee. He was a 1948 Beaver Falls High School graduate. Upon graduation, he proudly served in the U.S. Army, Armored, obtaining the rank of Captain. This Korean War Veteran was highly decorated and was awarded the Bronze Star with 'V' device for heroic achievement. He continued serving in Europe for several years.

After serving his country, Bill received his Bachelor and Master Degrees from Geneva College and The University of Pittsburgh. He held many positions in Beaver Falls High School (1962-92) as educator, mentor, and a respected guidance counselor at retirement. He was also an instrumental advisor to numerous high school organizations.

Bill was also an active community member of Kiwanis International, Masonic Parian Lodge, Scottish Rite, American Legion, and assorted teacher associations (PSAR, PSEA). His hardworking positive attitude and smile will be cherished memories by many.

Bill and his wife of seventy years, Marian (Lyon), enjoyed many decades of national and international travel, artistic pursuits, and time with family.

William is survived by his wife, Marian Lyon Dunfee; his daughter, Karen and her husband James Listak, all of The Woodlands, Texas; and grandson, Christopher, Los Angeles, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Georgie Revay.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Forest Park-The Woodlands Funeral Home, 18000 IH-45 S. The Woodlands, TX 77384. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family request a memorial contribution in William's name to a preferred charity of one's choice.

Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
