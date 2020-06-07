William A. Giallorenzo Jr.AmbridgeWilliam A. Giallorenzo Jr.,62, of Ambridge, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at home.Born April 27, 1958, in Sewickley, he was the son of the late William A. Sr. and Annabella Santora Graham.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Giallorenzo and his stepmother, Mary Pat Giallorenzo.He is survived by two brothers, Anthony and Louis Giallorenzo; two sisters and brothers-in-law, LeeAnn and Ray Colalella and Maria and Rick Tittiger; a special aunt, Lucy Horchak; stepfather, Wallace Graham; and many nieces and nephews.There will be no viewing.Interment will take place at Economy Cemetery.BOHN-MATICH FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Ambridge, is in charge of arrangements.