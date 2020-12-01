William A. Schmidt, Jr.
Brighton Township
William A. Schmidt, Jr. age 85, of Brighton Township, formerly from Etna, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Concordia at Villa St. Joseph.
Born February 6, 1935, in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late William A. Schmidt, Sr. and Alice (Pfirman) Schmidt.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years. Patricia (Spreha) Schmidt; one son, Mark W. Schmidt of Hopewell, Pa. and many friends in the Beaver Area.
He graduated from Etna High School, Etna, Pa. and the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Industrial Engineering. Bill retired as plant manager in 1993 from the Westinghouse Beaver Plant. During his Westinghouse career, he spent some time in the St. Louis, Mo. and Puerto Rico. He was on the board of Children and Youth Services for many years and a former member of Rochester Elks. Bill enjoyed traveling, cruises, gardening, hunting, and fishing.
Pat and Mark wish to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and aides in the Fontbonne and Baden wings for all of their loving care during his confinement there.
There will be no services, and private entombment will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Arrangements are under the direction of SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Online condolences may be shared at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/gq3wC73ygLsmkEP4Wt8Tq-i?domain=saul-gabauer.com
The Family suggests memorial donations be made to Pittsburgh Make-a-Wish Foundation in Bill's memory.