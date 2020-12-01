1/
WILLIAM A. SCHMIDT Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. Schmidt, Jr.

Brighton Township

William A. Schmidt, Jr. age 85, of Brighton Township, formerly from Etna, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Concordia at Villa St. Joseph.

Born February 6, 1935, in Pittsburgh, Pa., he was the son of the late William A. Schmidt, Sr. and Alice (Pfirman) Schmidt.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years. Patricia (Spreha) Schmidt; one son, Mark W. Schmidt of Hopewell, Pa. and many friends in the Beaver Area.

He graduated from Etna High School, Etna, Pa. and the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in Industrial Engineering. Bill retired as plant manager in 1993 from the Westinghouse Beaver Plant. During his Westinghouse career, he spent some time in the St. Louis, Mo. and Puerto Rico. He was on the board of Children and Youth Services for many years and a former member of Rochester Elks. Bill enjoyed traveling, cruises, gardening, hunting, and fishing.

Pat and Mark wish to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and aides in the Fontbonne and Baden wings for all of their loving care during his confinement there.

There will be no services, and private entombment will take place at Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Arrangements are under the direction of SAUL-GABAUER FUNERAL HOME INC., 273 Route 68, Rochester (adjacent to Sylvania Hills Memorial Park Mausoleum). Online condolences may be shared at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/gq3wC73ygLsmkEP4Wt8Tq-i?domain=saul-gabauer.com

The Family suggests memorial donations be made to Pittsburgh Make-a-Wish Foundation in Bill's memory.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc
273 Route 68
Rochester, PA 15074
7247282456
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Saul-Gabauer Funeral Home, Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved