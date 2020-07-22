1/1
WILLIAM A. "BILLY" SELTZ Jr.
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. Seltz Jr. 'Billy'

Aliquippa

William A. Seltz Jr. 'Billy', of Aliquippa, sadly succumbed to his battle with bladder cancer on July 18, 2020 in Sistersville, W.Va. Born August 22, 1960, he was the son of the late Willie and Linda Seltz.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia A. Marion.

Surviving him are his daughter, Ashly M. Seltz (Raemond Wright); three grandchildren, Nathon Charles Kordich, Raeley Anika Wright and Noah Ryan Wright; three siblings, a brother and two sisters, Kimberly Ann Nordi (Randy) and Joset Renee Seltz (Angela Williams); eight nephews and nieces, Anthony J. Seltz Jr., Joseph William Claypole, Nicole Renee Marion, Daniel Walter Seltz, Candace Lynn Claypole, Mia Renee Sellers, Giaonna Marie Seltz and Thaddeus Crawford; both of his "brothers" from another mother, Mike Adams and John Adams; and a "sister" from another mister, Suzi Webb.

Billy was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan and loved his fishing.

There will be no public visitation. Crematory services performed by PALMER FUNERAL HOME in Sistersville, W.Va.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaver County Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved