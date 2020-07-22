William A. Seltz Jr. 'Billy'



Aliquippa



William A. Seltz Jr. 'Billy', of Aliquippa, sadly succumbed to his battle with bladder cancer on July 18, 2020 in Sistersville, W.Va. Born August 22, 1960, he was the son of the late Willie and Linda Seltz.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia A. Marion.



Surviving him are his daughter, Ashly M. Seltz (Raemond Wright); three grandchildren, Nathon Charles Kordich, Raeley Anika Wright and Noah Ryan Wright; three siblings, a brother and two sisters, Kimberly Ann Nordi (Randy) and Joset Renee Seltz (Angela Williams); eight nephews and nieces, Anthony J. Seltz Jr., Joseph William Claypole, Nicole Renee Marion, Daniel Walter Seltz, Candace Lynn Claypole, Mia Renee Sellers, Giaonna Marie Seltz and Thaddeus Crawford; both of his "brothers" from another mother, Mike Adams and John Adams; and a "sister" from another mister, Suzi Webb.



Billy was an avid Steelers and Penguins fan and loved his fishing.



There will be no public visitation. Crematory services performed by PALMER FUNERAL HOME in Sistersville, W.Va.



A memorial service will be held by the family at a later time.



